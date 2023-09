Greek shipowner Nikolas Tsakos had all the laughter on his side at the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum in Athens when he compared the state of the green fuel debate with that of vaccines for the Covid pandemic.

Picking between LNG, methanol, nuclear or other propulsion fuels “is very much like the virus — you have Johnson & Johnson, you have Moderna, you have Pfizer — you don’t know what to choose,” he said on Tuesday.