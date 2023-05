Thenamaris asset sale and fleet renewal drive is acquiring ever bigger dimensions.

The Greek shipping giant disclosed that its newbuilding orderbook at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) in China has reached six 114,000-dwt product tankers.

TradeWinds already reported in March how the Nikolas Martinos-led company returned to the Chinese shipyard for the first time in a decade for two firm and one optional vessel of that type.