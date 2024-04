Major Greek owner Thenamaris is scooping up modern tonnage in several different shipping markets.

Two months after the company was tied to the acquisition of four young newcastlemaxes from Polaris Shipping, broker sources say it is moving on modern product tankers as well.

Xclusiv Shipbrokers in Athens reports that the Martinos family outfit is now spending $53m each to acquire a pair of scrubber-fitted MR2 units under construction at Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding in China.