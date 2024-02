Major Greek shipowner Thenamaris has emerged as the buyer of South Korea’s Polaris Shipping’s four newcastlemax bulk carriers that attracted more than 10 bidders.

Shipping sources said Nikolas Martinos-led Thenamaris bought the 209,500-dwt Solar Pride and Solar Quantum (both built 2020) and the 2021-built, 208,900-dwt Solar Nova and Solar Oak.

They said the shipowner had paid more than $67m for each of the modern scrubber-fitted vessels.