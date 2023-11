Denmark’s Torm is continuing to add tankers to its owned fleet.

European brokers reported the New York and Copenhagen-listed company snapping up two MR vessels using purchase options attached to Japanese mortgage and charter-back deals.

The 49,800-dwt Torm Torino and Torm Titan (both built 2016) were acquired from Showa Leasing and Eifuku Kaiun respectively, and are now worth much more than they were offloaded for.