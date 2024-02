Commodities giant Trafigura has jumped into the VLCC newbuilding market with an order for two 319,000-dwt crude carriers in China.

They will be the trader’s first owned VLCCs.

The order also marks Jiangsu New Hantong Ship Heavy Industry’s debut in the VLCC sector.

Shipbuilding sources said the pair will be fitted with scrubbers, for delivery in the third quarter of 2026.