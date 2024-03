Giant traders and shipowners Trafigura and Mercuria have moved their main African bunkering bases to Mauritius due to problems in South Africa.

As more vessels head around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid Houthi missiles in the Red Sea, the groups have set up shop in Port Louis, Reuters reported.

Their refuelling operations in South’s Africa’s Algoa Bay were shut down last year in a tax dispute with the South African authorities.