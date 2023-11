Commodities giant Trafigura has secured more VLCC tonnage on long-term deals after agreeing charter extensions with US-listed Top Ships.

The trader has taken the 300,000-dwt Julius Caesar and Legio X Equestris (built 2022) for up to five more years at a daily rate of $41,500 per vessel.

Top Ships said the firm period will be extended for approximately three years with two additional years at the charterer’s option.