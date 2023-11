Charterers are continuing to lock away VLCCs on term deals as rates rise into the winter season.

Abu Dhabi-listed owner Al Seer Marine has fixed out two of its VLCCs to trading giant Trafigura for five years.

The 321,000-dwt Twin Castor (built 2013) and Twin Pollux (built 2014) are earning $40,000 per day, brokers reported.