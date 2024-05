Transportation Recovery Fund has offloaded the last sales candidates among its smaller J19 chemical tankers in a deal with Denmark’s Celsius Shipping, according to a tanker market source.

The transaction sees Jeppe Jensen-led Celsius Shipping return to stainless steel chemical tankers a year after exiting the sector.

The source said Transportation Recovery, a US private equity fund whose managers could not be immediately reached for comment, sold the 20,000-dwt TRF Kashima (built 2015).