Dubai-based Tristar Eships has teamed up with MTM Ship Management, a third-party manager owned by chemical tanker player MTM Maritime, to launch a new ship management operation.

Tristar-MTM Ship Management will initially manage vessels from the Tristar Eships fleet but will pursue third-party tonnage in due course.

The venture partners said the tie-up has been established to “maximise value retention for ship owners and investors” across the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Africa and worldwide.