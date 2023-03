Tsakos Group of Greece is said to have added one more suezmax tanker newbuilding at Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), doubling its order tally for the ship-type at the Ulsan-based shipyard.

Like the previous newbuilding, Tsakos’ latest 158,000-dwt crude carrier was converted from feeder container ships into the suezmax tanker, shipbuilding sources said.

In January, TradeWinds reported that Tsakos switched one sub-panamax boxship at HHI for one suezmax tanker newbuilding.