When it reported financial results at the end of 2021, tanker owner Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN) said it was facing the worst market in the three decades it has been in business.

Just 15 months later, the picture has changed completely with the Greek company announcing its best-ever earnings, coinciding with its 20th anniversary as an entity listed in New York.

The Tsakos family-controlled owner of more than 60 tankers and a few LNG carriers reported net income of $101.1m