Major tanker owner Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN) continues riding the wave of high tanker values, selling its third ageing vessel this year and the 11th since the beginning of 2023.

Greek brokers and market sources said the company had bagged $40.5m for the 164,600-dwt Euronike (built 2005).

Built at Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Ulsan yard, the ice-class 1C ship is TEN’s oldest suezmax and the second-oldest vessel in the company’s fleet of 59 tankers in the water.