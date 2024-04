Tsakos Energy Navigation is pushing ahead on fleet renewal, with the US-listed company reportedly selling its 10th ageing tanker since early last year.

According to US brokers, TEN obtained $37.2m to offload the 105,400-dwt Izumo Princess (built 2007) in a deal with undisclosed buyers.

The Sumitomo Shipbuilding-built vessel is one of the two oldest units in TEN’s fleet of 27 crude aframaxes and is not equipped with a scrubber.