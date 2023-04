Tufton and Womar-backed start-up Stainless Tankers is targeting a main board listing in Oslo after its $67m over-the-counter IPO in March.

The owner of seven stainless steel chemical carriers has applied to join the Euronext Growth index, the Oslo Stock Exchange said.

No timeline has been revealed for the move.

The share price was down 2.51% at NOK 48.50 ($4.71) on Tuesday.

The IPO was carried out at $5 per share.