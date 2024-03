Sweden’s Stena Bulk has brought in a Middle Eastern partner to co-own some of its MR tankers, to try to expand its market reach.

In a deal brokered by London’s Tufton Investment Management, an unnamed but “prominent” investment institution is taking a 50% share of an undisclosed number of IMOIIMAX vessels.

The new investor comes from a Gulf Co-operation Council country, a list that comprises Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.