London-listed shipping fund Tufton Oceanic Assets is lining up a big one-off payment to shareholders after a strong finish to 2023.

The owner of 10 product tankers, nine bulkers, two chemical tankers and an LPG carrier said net earnings in the six months to 31 December were $37.3m, from a loss of $4.2m a year ago.

Revenue climbed to $60.8m,