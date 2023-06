Dutch shipowner Tune Chemical Tankers (TCT) is renewing its fleet with an order for up to four methanol-powered product tankers.

It has picked Tersan Shipyard in Turkey to build two firm “state of the art” 16,000-dwt carriers, with two options attached.

Delivery will be in 2025, but no price has been revealed.

The stainless steel tankers will carry oil products and chemicals.