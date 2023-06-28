The UK has no credible policies to remain on track to hit net zero in the maritime sector by 2050 but can still play a valuable global role in pushing for faster decarbonisation, according to a government watchdog.

In a highly critical report, the Climate Change Committee said that progress had been slow to establish a strategy for full decarbonisation for shipping.

Despite domestic failings, the watchdog said the UK could still play a significant role in pushing through reforms at the International Maritime Organization to strengthen global decarbonisation targets.