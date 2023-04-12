Union Maritime, which recently inked four firm 18,500-dwt product/chemical tankers at China’s state-owned Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding, is now said to have contracted Wuhu Shipyard in Jiangsu to build four similar vessels.

Shipbuilding players following newbuilding activities in China said Wuhu is scheduled to deliver Union Maritime’s four ships in 2025.

The UK-based company is believed to be paying about $30m each for the IMO type 2 methanol-ready product/chemical tankers — a similar price as its other four ships that it ordered at Fujian Mawei last month.