A Ukrainian attack on Russian targets using more than 100 drones started a fire at the Tuapse oil refinery, the second time it has been hit and damaged, according to Russian media reports.

Ukraine has targeted oil facilities in Russia to reduce exports and limit revenues to the Kremlin to support its invasion. The fire at the Black Sea refinery at Tuapse, in the Krasnodar region, was put out later on Friday, according to local officials.