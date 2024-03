A Black Sea monitoring group has claimed a total of 94 tankers brought Russian oil into European Union waters in defiance of the bloc’s import ban.

The Euromaidan website cited the Ukraine-based Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies and BlackSea News as saying the vessels imported 82.9m barrels from Black Sea ports between 5 December and 29 February.

Of this, 68% was transported to Greece’s Laconian Gulf for transhipment.