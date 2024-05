Laurent Cadji-led Union Maritime’s insatiable appetite for newbuildings continues unabated with the company adding up to four aframax product tankers to its $1.4bn orderbook.

The UK-based company has commissioned China’s Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding to build two firm 113,600-dwt LR2 tankers and has options for two more.

The deal brings the total tally of LR2 tankers it has on order to 13, including options.