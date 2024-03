UK owner Union Maritime will fit rigid sails onto two new LR2 tankers it is building in China.

The work to install WindWings from UK firm BAR Technologies will take place at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS).

The 114,000-dwt tankers will have three wings each, making them the greenest and most efficient LR2s in operation when they are delivered in 2025, the companies claim.