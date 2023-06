Columbia Group pools player United Product Tankers (UPT) believes it can continue to capitalise as Russia’s war in Ukraine reshapes the map for tanker voyages.

And the company is bullish on the prospects for clean carriers despite recent pressure on rates.

The Schoeller Holdings company’s co-managing director Matthias Schoeller told TradeWinds: “At the moment we’re going through a bit of a slower period. In general, this year has been more volatile than 2022, which was expected.