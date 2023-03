VLCC owners look set to enjoy many more trips on the sector’s longest route as the oil demand picture strengthens.

The latest International Energy Agency (IEA) report forecasts a strong recovery in China and projects record global oil demand of 103.5m barrels per day (bpd) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 100m bpd in the first three months.

“This suggests a positive trend for the latter half of the year.