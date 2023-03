VLCC rates out of the US Gulf Coast will continue to rise, at least for the next few months, BRS Group said on Monday.

The French shipbroking giant said West Texas Intermediate oil prices were favourable to both Middle East and Brent crude, likely pushing price-sensitive China to stock up on US volumes through the end of the second quarter.

BRS said the trend would be further boosted by production cuts from both Opec+ and Russia.