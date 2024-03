The US says it has identified at least six Panamanian-flagged tankers carrying Iranian crude this year as it put pressure on the registry to enforce its sanctions regime.

US deputy special envoy for Iran Abram Paley urged Panama to end its association with tankers and operators trying to “abuse” the registry by hauling sanctioned oil.

Panama is the second-largest registry by gross tonnage behind only Liberia, but with more ships with 8,321, according to Clarksons’ World Fleet Monitor.