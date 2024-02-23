The US Treasury Department has placed Russian shipowner Sovcomflot on its sanctions blacklist, alongside 14 of its tankers.

The move, announced by deputy treasury secretary Wally Adeyemo on the two-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, marks Washington’s biggest blow yet to Moscow’s flagship tanker company, which has seen individual vessels sanctioned but not the entire company.

The Treasury said its Office of Foreign Assets Control (Ofac) took action against the government-controlled shipowner, also called SCF Group, to try to reduce Russia’s revenue from oil sales.