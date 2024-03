The decision by US President Joe Biden to approve a major oil drilling project in Alaska has boosted the prospects of the tailor-made fleet of the Overseas Shipholding Group, chief executive Sam Norton told investors on Monday.

In March last year, Biden approved a version of ConocoPhillips’ $7bn Willow project putting US operators in pole position to exploit the extra 250,000 barrels per day production from the Alaskan region by 2027, Norton said.