US sanctions enforcers have targeted two more Sovcomflot tankers in its latest round of financial measures bringing the total to six ships controlled by the Russian carrier accused of breaching the oil price cap.

The 110,043-dwt NS Champion (built 2005) and the 118,175-dwt Viktor Bakaev (built 2013) were accused of hauling oil sold for $70 a barrel, above the crude cap set by the G7 group of nations in December 2022.