Norwegian fund manager Joakim Hannisdahl says something has to give in buoyant shipping markets where stock prices are lagging vessel values and earnings.

The former Cleaves Asset Management (CAM) boss said in an update on his private portfolio that there have been “some headwinds” in recent weeks, with his fund down 15% since the peak on 3 March.

“Although such a back-step can be frustrating, it is not unusual and I have used the lower pricing to increase exposure, from 39% cash at the peak…to 6% today,” he said.