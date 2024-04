A modern but laid-up aframax was sold off at auction in Gibraltar after its ownership structure made it subject to US sanctions against Russia.

Court authorities in the British overseas territory confirmed to TradeWinds that the 112,800-dwt Aurviken (built 2019) went under the hammer.

“A successful bidder was selected by the Admiralty Marshal following an auction,” an official told TradeWinds in an email, declining to provide more details before the transaction is completed.