Trading giant Vitol has expanded its bunkering reach into Turkey.

The Vitol Bunkers division is now offering refuelling services in the country to its global shipping customer base through affiliate Petrol Ofisi.

Vitol said that, with a fleet of 16 barges, Petrol Ofisi is the largest bunker supplier in Turkey.

The company makes more than 3,000 bunker deliveries each year.

The fleet includes the 900-dwt bunker tanker Piri Reis (built 1963), according to shipbroker Clarksons.