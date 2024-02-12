Trader and shipowner Vitol is splashing out on a major stake in Italian refiner and tanker charterer Saras.
The owning Moratti family is selling its entire 35% holding for €1.75 per share.
This values the equity of Saras at €1.7bn
Trader and shipowner agrees deal with Moratti family for its holding in Sardinian products powerhouse
Trader and shipowner Vitol is splashing out on a major stake in Italian refiner and tanker charterer Saras.
The owning Moratti family is selling its entire 35% holding for €1.75 per share.
This values the equity of Saras at €1.7bn