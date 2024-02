Trading giant Vitol has taken delivery of a new bunker tanker in Singapore which it says can deliver pure biofuel bunkers.

Vitol Bunkers said the 8,000-dwt Marine Future (built 2024) will enable it to offer a range of biofuel blends, including B24, B30, and up to B100, on customer request.

The company described the Singapore-flagged vessel as its first specialised bunker barge in the city state, which strengthens its position in Asia’s expanding biofuel bunker market.