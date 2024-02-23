That was fast.
VLCC rates hit a nine-month high earlier this week but quickly lost steam, with Clarksons’ fleet weighted average crashing more than $20,000 to finish the week at $54,400 per day — roughly where it was two weeks ago.
Just days after the largest crude oil tankers hit multi-month highs, rates fell back to earth
