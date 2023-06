VLCC earnings have soared past $100,000 per day for the most modern tankers as loadings increase.

Pools player Tankers International reported the 300,300-dwt scrubber-fitted Nissos Nikouria (built 2022) fixed on subjects at an actual time charter equivalent rate of $104,633 per day for 39 days from West Africa to northern Europe.

The Okeanis Eco Tankers ship was booked by CSSA.

“Last week was fantastic for crude tankers,” Clarksons Securities analysts Frode Morkedal and Even Kolsgaard said.