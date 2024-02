The US has issued its first sanctions against a shipowner for supporting the Houthis since the movement was redesignated a terrorist group.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control blacklisted Hong Kong-registered Cap Tees Shipping and its 151,800-dwt suezmax crude tanker Artura (built 1998) for allegedly supporting the Houthis and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force, which is also on Washington’s list of terrorism organisations.