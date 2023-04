Danish owner and manager Weco Shipping has logged all-time high earnings for 2022 as both wet and dry markets saw high rates.

The MR tanker and ultramax bulker specialist said profit last year was $152.4m.

The group banked best-ever profits from both management arms ,Weco Bulk and Weco Tankers, and from its own ships, according to the company’s accounts.

Weco had recorded profit of $72m in 2021, but the following year broke all records.