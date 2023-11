With winter at hand and willing buyers looking harder for ice-class tonnage, German tanker player Chemikalien Seetransport (CST) has found an opportunity to shed a trio of ageing vessels.

Clarksons links the Hamburg-based company to a $54m en-bloc deal for the 37,700-dwt Chemtrans Leo, 37,600-dwt Chemtrans Mercury and 36,700-dwt Chemtrans Uranus (all built 2006).

The ships’ putative buyers are based in the United Arab Emirates.