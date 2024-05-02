A Turkish product tanker has caused what has been described as the biggest-ever oil spill in the Spanish African enclave of Ceuta.

The port authority told domestic media that the 12,900-dwt K Onset (built 2006) leaked between 25,000 and 30,000 litres of fuel oil during a bunkering operation at the Levante dock on Tuesday evening.

The port captain, Fran Sierra, told El Mundo this was “the biggest spill in Ceuta’s waters in history”.

A westerly wind confined the oil to the end of the dock, CE NoticiasFinancieras reported.

The Liberia-flag vessel had a crack in a fuel tank, the port authority said.

An emergency plan was immediately put into action, a statement added.

The tanker remained detained at the port on Thursday and will need repairs there.

The ship has been moved to another berth for this to take place.

The K Onset is operated by Yildirim Group’s Chemfleet, which has been contacted for comment.

The tanker had arrived from Villagarcia in Spain.

Anti-pollution booms were placed around it and recovered oil is being stored in containers and tanker trucks.

Containment and clean-up

The spill was said to have been contained on Tuesday evening.

Port operations continued as normal.

The vessel will likely be fined over the incident, the port has said.

The K Onset has insurance cover through Steamship Mutual in the UK.

The tanker has no port state control detentions on its record since 2011.

The last check took place in the UK at the end of December, when 18 deficiencies were found.

Hull corrosion was detected and there was a fault with the steering gear.

Other deficiencies included concerns over drainage, inoperative or missing sanitary facilities, and steam and pressure pipes.

The main engine and auxiliary engines were also “not as required,” according to Equasis data.