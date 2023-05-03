Danish vessel optimisation company ZeroNorth has clinched a long-term strategic partnership with commodities giant Vitol.

The trader and shipowner will use the ZeroNorth platform, while the technology company will gain access to Vitol’s carbon reduction solutions and bunkering services through subsidiary Vitol Bunkers.

Vitol will focus on voyage, vessel, bunkering and emissions optimisation.

“Holistic access to the ZeroNorth platform’s full suite of capabilities will benefit profit and planet, improving Vitol’s bottom line and delivering better environmental outcomes,” ZeroNorth said.