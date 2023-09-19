Lomar Shipping is backing a US start-up that aims to have methane-reduction systems fitted on vessels.
The Greek shipowner’s tech venture fund lomarlabs will help Silicon Valley climate company Blue Dot Change to design and develop the kit.
Tech accelerator lomarlabs will help develop US start-up’s kit using vessels as guinea pigs
