The risks to crew of using ammonia as a maritime fuel can be kept to a tolerable level if a series of measures are developed, a collaborative report has found.

The two-year study into the design and operation of ammonia-fuelled ships was led by Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub and the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, with input from shipowners, shipbuilders and fuel producers.