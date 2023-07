Spain’s Bound4blue has installed what it says are the biggest-ever suction sails on a Dutch cargo ship.

The 17-metre eSAILs have been retrofitted on an Amasus Shipping multipurpose, the 2,850-dwt Eems Traveller (built 2000).

The Barcelona-based company said the system is based on the use of a thick aerodynamic profile and smart suction to increase the propulsive efficiency, resulting in a system that produces seven times more lift than an airplane wing.