Data intelligence provider CargoMetrics Technologies is continuing its rollout of maritime-focused products with two innovative solutions that zero in on ship emissions and the European Union’s Emission Trading System.

The Boston-based former hedge fund has been able to release 30 distinct products in the commodities and environmental-impact spaces since April 2023 and shows little sign of slowing down.

“We’ll continue with the same pace of product release this year,” chief executive Jes Scully told TradeWinds.