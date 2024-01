Spanish wind propulsion firm Bound4blue has secured its first order for a wind assist sail for a newbuilding.

The booking is for a Pacific Islands mixed cargo and passenger ship that will operate between Tahiti and the remote Austral Islands in the South Pacific.

The vessel, to be called Na Pae e Hiro, will be built and delivered in 2026 with a 22-metre high patented suction sail from the Spanish cleantech business.