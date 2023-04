France’s CMA CGM is scaling up its support for the start-up initiative founded by its chairman Rodolphe Saade.

The liner giant and partners have created Zebox Ventures, an early stage venture capital fund designed to support promising international start-up projects.

Seed capital from Zebox Ventures will be used to invest between €50,000 ($55,000) to €250,000 in around 50 start-ups every year.